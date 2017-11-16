Daventry groups planning festive events urged to apply for council grant

Community groups planning fundraising events over the Christmas and New Year period are urged to get in touch with Daventry District Council for a grant.

One-off grants of up to £500 are available to help groups in Daventry District put on events for the wider community.

Applicants must demonstrate they have support from their local town or parish council and must also match any funding they receive.

Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the planned event and applicants will be notified of a decision within five working days of their submission.

Seasonal events that have benefited from grants in the past include Naseby’s annual advent trail, a community pantomime in Clipston, and a Christmas dinner for senior citizens in Welford, providing entertainment for the local community as well as valued funds for local good causes.

To find out more and download an application form, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/communitygrants or phone Community Development Co-ordinator Tim Cantwell on 01327 871100.