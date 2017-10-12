Daventry Food Bank could face search for new home

The Daventry Food Bank is at risk of being moved out of its premises as a result of rising lease costs, according to a statement published on its social media feed.

The Vineyard Community Church, the food bank's home, has occupied 23 High March home for more than four years. Prior to that the property was unoccupied for three years and was in poor condition as a result of flood damage.

As well as operating the food bank, the church also runs or provides other services such as budgeting courses, cooking on a budget classes, family parenting support groups, contact time for fractured families, Alcoholics Anonymous Group, a youth club, wider community social events like cinema nights, murder mystery nights, quiz nights, comedy nights and dinner events.

The statement on the Daventry Food Bank Facebook page said: "Earlier this year, DDC started to market the property as available for sale/rent, which means that VCC, Food Bank and all the related services and community benefits could come to an end within the next 6-12 months.

"VCC have been offered the opportunity to lease the property but they would need to raise significant amounts of funding to be able to afford it."

The Daventry Food Bank has been a support service for the past seven years and has provided emergency food aid to thousands of families and individuals throughout the district.

Cllr Chris Millar, leader of Daventry District Council, said: “The council recognises the positive contribution of the Food Bank within our local community and has provided rent-free accommodation for several years now. This was always provided on the mutual understanding that if market conditions changed the situation would have to be reviewed.

“We are having discussions with colleagues at Vineyard Church and will certainly continue that dialogue to explore alternative options. Once all the circumstances are clear the council will consider the facts to reach a decision on a way forward. This will take a little time and I am able to confirm that in the meantime the current arrangement can continue.”

The Daventry Food Bank have been approached for comment.