Daventry firm raises a mug to support Macmillan

A Daventry firm held a successful Macmillan coffee morning, to add to their fundraising efforts.

Cordant People in Daventry’s New Street held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan on Friday last week.

The coffee morning raised more than £500.

The event was not the staff’s first fundraising effort this year – three of the team completed the moonwalk in May raising more than £2,000 to tackle breast cancer.

Another member of the team from Daventry also climbed Ben Nevis, raising £500 for Marie Curie.