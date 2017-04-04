Daventry dog owners take the lead at charity show

Dog-lovers took their beloved four legged friends by the lead and helped raise money in a charity show last week.

Daventry-based Heart of England Dog Shows held a Kennel Club licensed Companion Dog Show.

The event took place at Daventry Community Centre and organisers said it was well attended.

Attractions included a photo competition, raffle and name the dog competition.

Brian Lowe, of Heart of England Dog Shows, said: “The dog show, photo competition, raffle, name the dog competition, cash lotto and donations all raised £846.70.

“This means that the charities - Breast Cancer Now and Daventry Community Centre - will each receive £423.35.

“In addition, Kim Gilder, thanks to a daring and amazing fancy dress outfit, had raised £215 for Breast Cancer Now, which is a great amount. Marie and Bill Botten’s ‘Name the Flowers’ competition raised £86, also for Breast Cancer Now. Breast Cancer Now will receive £724.35 as an overall total.”

He said Emily Lane raised £100 for the British Heart Foundation by holding a raffle.

“Overall the event raised £1,247.70,” added Brian.

From the pedigree classes, Best in Show was Amanda Sutton with her border terrier, Thistle. Reserve Best in Show was Ronnie Harris and her lhasa apso, Ginny. Best Puppy in Show was Judy Harris with her Bernese mountain dog, Peggy Sue. In the novelty classes, Best in Show was Louise Wilson from York with her crossbreed Maltese x Yorkie, Betty, and Reserve Best in Show was Shannon Dolling with crossbreed Izzie.