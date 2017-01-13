Daventry district village to vote on planning future

Residents of a village in Daventry district will go to the polls to decide on a development plan for their area.

Voters in Braunston will be asked if they agree with the proposed neighbourhood development plan for their area.

The plan has been put together by Braunston Parish Council in partnership with a village steering group, in order to help guide the future development of the parish area.

A referendum on Thursday February 16 will ask residents of Braunston whether Daventry District Council (DDC) should use the neighbourhood development plan to help decide future planning applications in their area.

For details about how to view the neighbourhood plan go to www.daventrydc.gov.uk/braunstonneighbourhoodplan.

If more than 50 per cent of those who vote are in favour, then DDC is required to ‘make’ the plan so it becomes part of the statutory development plan.

The polling station will be open in Braunston Village Hall from 7am to 10pm on polling day.

Braunston residents who are not already on the electoral register must register by midnight on Tuesday January 31 in order to vote in the referendum. The quickest and easiest way to do this is to apply online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Anyone wishing to arrange to vote by post needs to complete an application form and return it to DDC by 5pm on Wednesday, February 1.

Anyone who is unable to get to the polling station, because they are working away or on holiday abroad for example, can apply for a proxy vote. Anyone can act as a proxy provided they are willing to do so and are eligible to vote in the referendum.

In order to cast a vote by proxy people need to complete an application form and return it to DDC by 5pm on Wednesday, February 8.

To apply for a postal or proxy vote please email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk or phone 01327 871100.