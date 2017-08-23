Daventry district village to host Merchant Navy Day remembrance ceremony

A Daventry district village will host a remembrance ceremony in honour of Merchant Navy Day next month.

The Red Ensign will be hoisted at the on the flag pole of the church in Preston Capes at 11am on September 3 with MP Chris Heaton-Harris officiating.

The event honours the men and women who kept the nation afloat during both World Wars, thanks to its import of food and supplies, and the transport of troops around the Empire and the Commonwealth by sea.

As well as facing the natural dangers inherent in seafaring; in both conflicts, hundreds of ships of the Mercantile Marine were lost to enemy action and thousands of men, women and boys went to unmarked watery graves.

Preston Capes Parish Council has extended the invitation to anyone wanting to attend, and have announced the village hall bar will be open afterwards as is usual for the first Sunday of the month.