Daventry District Sports Awards winners announced

The winners of this year’s Daventry District Sports awards were announced at a ceremony last week.

Hosted by Daventry District Council’s leisure partner Everyone Active at Daventry Leisure centre on Thursday, October 19, the 15th annual awards were presented by former Team GB Paralympic skier Anna Turney.

Dozens of people were nominated across 13 categories in what proved to be another celebration of the sporting scene in Daventry District.

The winners were:

Community Club of the Year: Daventry Dolphins Swimming Club

Team of the Year: Daventry Town FC

Coach of the Year: Robert Sharp (Daventry Dolphins)

Primary School of the Year: Overstone Primary School

Secondary School of the Year: The Parker E-ACT Academy

Young Leader of the Year: Megan Free (Daventry Tigers martial arts)

Volunteer of the Year: Mike Walsh (Daventry Cycling Club)

Young Sportswoman of the Year: Shannon Kennedy (G-Force Martial Arts Club)

Young Sportsman of the Year: Tom Symons (Pro Martial Arts)

Disabled Sports Achiever: Scarlett Humphrey (Daventry Dolphins)

Local Sportsman: Michael Smallwood (Daventry Dolphins

Local sportswoman: Angela Copson (Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club)

Long-time Contribution to Sport: Frank Hobbs (Daventry Town Football Club)

Councillor Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s community, culture and leisure portfolio holder, said: “These awards have been celebrating the sporting talents and achievements of people, clubs and schools for 15 years now and we are very proud of that.

“I would like to congratulate all of the winners on a fantastic achievement and thank everyone who was involved in making the evening a success.”

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s general manager at Daventry Leisure Centre, said: “We are honoured to have hosted the Daventry Sports Awards in partnership with the Council. The event provides us with an opportunity to recognise the fantastic and inspirational work that the nominees and winners carry out each day.

"Congratulations to everyone involved for making this year’s event such a success.”