Daventry district scouts enjoy winter camp

It was a chilly weekend with plenty of fun for scouts at their winter camp.

Scouts from all over Daventry District came together at Sir John Lowther Centre last weekend to camp in sub zero temperatures.

Traditionally known as the “Brass Monkey Camp” the camp is held in January and is a test of endurance for the Scouts (and leaders!).

Activities on the camp included branding, rifle shooting and orienteering. The Scouts also had to put up and take down their tents.

Rhys a Scout from 4th Daventry said: "I really like the camp, especially the tunnelling activity."

Alistair, a Scout from Ashby Scouts said: "It was really cold last night and I slept in my clothes which meant I didn’t have to change in the morning. I was really warm but I didn’t get a lot of sleep."

Jennie Curtis, a Scout Leader said: "These activities only happen when you get adults and young people working together. Although the temperature at night went down to -5, this did not stop the young people having a great time."