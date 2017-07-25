Daventry district school rated 'good' in first ever inspection

A Daventry district school was rated 'good' by Ofsted in all areas following an inspection earlier this summer.

Weedon Bec Primary School was visited in June for its first Ofsted inspection.

Among the positives found were a strength in the school's governance, the systems in place to ensure quality of teaching, learning and assessment, pupils' behaviour both inside and outside of the classroom, and the "bright and stimulating" early years environment.

Parents' were said to be "overwhelmingly supportive of the school" with the report stating they were unanimous in their view that children are happy, safe and making good progress.

As for areas of improvement, Ofsted highlighted that teachers should give pupils more opportunities to practice spelling, punctuation and grammar skills by writing at length in subjects across the curriculum.

It also reported that adults in the early years could improve in explaining activities to children thoroughly and maximising opportunities during the activities to deepen children's knowledge and understanding.

Headteacher Antony Witheyman was said to be "passionate about pupils learning through experiences outside the classroom" and this was evidenced by the number of educational trips children went on including visits to the Royal Opera House, the Houses of Parliament, 10 Downing Street, London Zoo and Northampton University for a science day.

The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare was seen as good, with pupils both confident and self-assured.