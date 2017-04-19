Daventry district residents invited to take part in review of conservation areas

People with an interest in the history and heritage of Daventry town centre and Brixworth village are invited to get involved in reviews of their conservation areas.

Public exhibitions organised by Daventry District Council will give people an opportunity to explore and share the history of the two areas, what makes them special, and how they can be protected in future.

They are being held as part of a review of Daventry District’s 24 conservation areas – sites considered worthy of preservation or enhancement because of their special architectural or historic interest.

Conservation areas have tighter planning controls for anyone seeking permission to alter or demolish a building, or carry out work to trees, in order to maintain the special interest of the area.

Thoughts and comments made during the exhibitions in Brixworth and Daventry will help shape DDC’s proposals for the conservation areas in those areas.

The Brixworth exhibition is at Brixworth Community Centre from 3-6.30pm on Wednesday, April 19.

A second exhibition covering the Daventry Town Centre conservation area will be at Daventry Library on Thursday, April 20 from 3-6pm.

The exhibitions are open to all members of the public and the council encourages anyone with any questions relating to the project to go along.

Find out more information here.