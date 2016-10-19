Daventry district residents get second chance to sign up to scheme aimed at lowering energy bills

Daventry District residents have been given a second chance to take advantage of the cheap gas and electricity tariffs secured by an energy switching scheme.

The Big Switch scheme is a joint effort between Daventry District Council and its switching partner iChoosr to use collective purchasing power to secure better energy deals for residents.

Everyone who registers for the scheme is entered into a collective, with energy companies then invited to bid for their custom in an auction. The deals offered are often cheaper than those advertised to the general public.

The autumn auction took place on October 11, and the 200 residents from Daventry District who signed up will soon be sent details of the tariffs offered by the winning energy companies along with an invitation to switch from their current provider.

However iChoosr has decided to keep the registration process open until 22 November, giving other residents across the district an opportunity to take advantage of the tariffs secured by the collective.

Registration is quick and easy, with just an annual energy bill or evidence of annual energy usage required to complete the process. There is no obligation to switch and no fees or charges involved whether people decide to switch or not.

People who switched providers through last autumn’s scheme are particularly encouraged to register again, as their fixed-term contract will be coming to an end and this is an opportunity to secure another good deal.

People can sign up online at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/BigSwitchDaventry or by phoning the Council on 01327 871100 by 5pm on Tuesday, 22 November, 2016.