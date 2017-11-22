Daventry district pupils explore the great outdoors

Schoolchildren explored sand dunes and slid down river gorges during an adventure-filled trip to Wales.

Year 6 pupils at Welton CE Academy, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, recently enjoyed a week-long residential trip to Aberdovey, where they put their teamwork skills to the test.

As well as exploring the beach at Ynyslas, the young adventurers completed a hill walk to the Blue Lake at Fairbourne.

Headteacher Mike Colcombe said: “Not only do trips like this help our pupils develop a love for the outdoors, but they also play a new key role in building pupils’ confidence by helping them to learn new skills.

“Through the David Ross Education Trust, we are extremely privileged be able to offer our pupils an array of exciting new experiences that will help them to grow.”