Daventry District primary school's new library docks at nearby depot

A school in the Daventry area plans to turn a canal barge into a new library for its pupils.

Weedon Bec Primary School took delivery of the boat two weeks ago.

The barge will remain at Weedon's Ordnance Depot until it is fully restored

It was bought from a seller in Stoke-on-Trent and was driven from Staffordshire to Weedon where it will reside in the Ordnance Depot until work on it is complete.

It was purchased with the help of a donation from the One Stop store as part of its charity drive, and the money will be put towards the repurposing of the barge.

The school's headteacher Antony Whitheyman said the school had picked a canal boat for the project as it was fitting given Weedon's location on a crossroad of rail, road and the Grand Union.

He hopes the new library will be ready after Christmas. He said the school would welcome any help from carpenters, electricians and other skilled workers to help with the restoration of the barge.