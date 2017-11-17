Daventry District Council welcomes progress on DIRFT bid for Heathrow logistics hub

Daventry District Council has welcomed news that DIRFT is among the sites in the running to become one of Heathrow Airport’s new logistics hubs to support its new runway construction.

The airport recently announced that DIRFT (Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal), owned and developed by Prologis UK Ltd, is one of only five East Midlands sites chosen to make it through to the second bidding stage.

A total of 65 locations from 121 applications nationally have been selected to the next round.

Heathrow’s expansion plans involve creating four Logistic Hubs as off-site centres for the construction of the airport’s third runway.

Components for the expanded airport will be pre-built at the four hubs then transported in loads to Heathrow.

Daventry District Council has given its backing to the DIRFT bid, providing Prologis with a letter of support as part of its Expression of Interest to Heathrow.

Daventry District is at the heart of logistics in the UK with many international companies including Amazon and Hellman Worldwide locating to the area.

Councillor Colin Poole, Daventry District Council’s economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder said: “It’s great news that DIRFT is one of the locations chosen by Heathrow to proceed to the next stage of the procurement process.

“The site is an important, strategic location within our District for both national and international logistics operations and securing a logistics hub would be a real boost for local jobs and attracting fresh investment into our District.

"We wish Prologis well in the future stages of this competition.”

Further news and information about the Heathrow expansion is available on its website.