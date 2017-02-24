Daventry District Council votes in favour of council tax rise

Daventry District Council approved an increase in residents’ council tax at a meeting on February 23.

The yearly budgets for the 2017/18 tax year were set with the council tax requirement for the district council’s own purposes totalling £4,512,771.57.

Band D homes in Daventry will be charged £1,605.95, increasing by £66.94 compared to the 2016/17 charges.

Northamptonshire County Council’s precept was set at £1,116.59 for a Band D property, and the Police and Crime Commissioner has set its precept at £209.04, also for Band D properties.

Included in the county council’s figure is an additional three per cent, or £54.72, which is ringfenced for adult social care costs.

Special expenses were applied to Byfield, Daventry, Long Buckby and Weedon with households in those parishes being charged an average of £18.49, £45.73, £14.08 and £8.17 respectively.

Weedon will pay £1,674.10, the highest in the district.

The parishes with the lowest Band D rates are Althorp, Brockhall, Canons Ashby, Clay Coton, Cottesbrooke, Elkington, Fawsley, Haselbech, Holdenby, Kelmarsh, Stanford upon Avon and Sulby which will all pay £1,513.25 because their parishes are choosing not to levy a precept this year.

These 12 parishes were also ranked the lowest in the district last year when they paid £1,449.14.

The town and parish council precepts for 2017/18 total £2,240,638.01, with Northamptonshire County Council setting its total budget at £35,827,402 and the Police and Crime Commissioner requiring £6,468,626.

The district council also increased tax last year, when it added a £5 increase on its annual council tax precept for 2016/17, as well as in 2015 when it raised its tax level by 1.99 per cent, which equated to an extra £2.50 per year for a Band D home.