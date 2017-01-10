Daventry District Council set to ask government to step in over county council finances

Daventry District Council could take the extraordinary step of asking a government minister to take over some of the powers of Northamptonshire County Council due to its financial situation.

DDC’s strategy group will discuss the step on Thursday evening.

Before it is a resolution to write to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid asking him “to consider if he needs to intervene in the management of NCC under Section 15 of the Local Government Act 1999 to ensure that delivery of services critical to residents is not disrupted.”

DDC claims the county council is at ‘substantial risk’ of not meeting its financial obligations.

Local authorities are not permitted to become insolvent meaning it would likely lead to the Government stepping in to take over some or all of the county council’s affairs.

DDC says having such an intervention after a financial failure would be damaging for both residents of the area, whose services might be disrupted, and for its overall reputation.

The report before the councillors states: “It is therefore suggested that the Secretary of State be asked to consider if he needs to intervene now, on the basis that the risk of NCC’s financial failure is too high and needs to be avoided.

“It is recognised that this is an unusual and indeed undesirable step for one local government to take in relation to another, but it is suggested that the current circumstances are sufficiently unusual to justify it.”