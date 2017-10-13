Daventry District Council seeks new ideas to boost country park activities

Daventry District residents, groups and businesses are invited to put forward their ideas for new community leisure activities at Daventry Country Park.

From kayaking to bushcraft, leadership courses to wildlife study – the possibilities for leisure programmes are wide-ranging.

The district council wants to hear from experienced applicants who can bring activities which will improve the Green Flag award-winning park, off Northern Way.

Other activities could include inflatable play, orienteering, volunteering, holiday programmes, disability or equal opportunities group work and coaching sessions.

The council is welcoming ideas for other leisure sessions that have proved popular with the public and have been successfully run by the organisation or individual putting them forward.

Applicants must have a proven track record of putting on popular, value-for-money activities safely. They must also provide evidence of a risk-management strategy, be insured up to £5 million for public liability, comply with all the regulations or approved practices related to their activities and ensure they have appropriately trained staff.

It is expected the new licence would begin in March 2018 and run for three years with the potential to extend, depending on the needs of the licensee and what they are offering.

Application forms can be requested by e-mail from procurement@daventrydc.gov.uk

The closing date for submissions is midday on Friday 3 November 2017.