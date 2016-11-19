Daventry District Council in talks to host international women’s cycle race stage in 2017

Daventry District Council is considering whether to try and host a stage of the The Women’s Tour 2017.

The council’s strategy group is to discuss the issue next week, with a view to potentially hosting the start of a stage of the race.

The potential cost for DDC is £50,000. Hosting a stage costs £120,000, of which a third is picked up by the county council, a third by the authority hosting the start, and a third by the one hosting end finish line.

Extra money has been added to DDC’s predicted costs to cover costs related to staging and promoting community events connected to the race.

This year the race held a stage in Northamptonshire. It started in Northampton, passing through Daventry and its villages, and then ending in Kettering.

The race was televised by ITV and DDC used it as an opportunity to promote the town via banners and flags alongside the course.

There were also some community events before and after the race.

The report going before councillors states: “Hosting of the start and finish of stages is deemed to be particularly prestigious and an opportunity for showcasing, notwithstanding that the actual start is a quick affair.

“Last year’s start in Northampton attracted 10,000 people on the day and, even with lesser numbers, a start would be an economic boost for Daventry town and nearby villages with extra accommodation and restaurant bookings and extra footfall on and around race day for example.

“Town traders could exploit the known hosting of the event in the build-up up to the race. The town could be dressed-up with bunting and themed window displays to similarly attract visitors.

“A town start would then be the cue for again showcasing the wider district along the stage and generally putting Daventry ‘on the map’.

“Both the start and the stage proper could again be a community boost, in terms of promoting associated events and activities with children and local groups, and a health and wellbeing boost in terms of promoting sport and a general feel-good factor – for example, an opportunity to run various sports activities from Daventry Leisure Centre on the day on a ‘taster’ basis.

“Overall, local pride should result.”

DDC’s strategy group will decide whether or not to back the proposal on Thursday evening. If backed next week, a final decision will be taken by the full council in December.

The report states DDC was approached by the race organisers who asked if the district would be interested in hosting the start of a stage.

The council says although it has been talking to the race organisers, it does not know if other local authorities are also in discussions.