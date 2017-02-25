Daventry District Council approves community lottery

Daventry District Council voted to approve the creation of a community lottery at a meeting on Thursday night.

The local lottery will help raise money for good causes in the Daventry area and had been discussed in detail at a strategy group {http:// http://www.daventryexpress.co.uk/news/councillors-back-plan-for-community-lottery-in-daventry-district-1-7825926|earlier this month.}

The introduction of the initiative was keenly debated on Thursday with some councillors worried that promoting a form of gambling was not in the council’s best interests.

However, it was also argued that playing the lottery was not as addictive, if at all, particularly when compared with betting on horse racing, sports or in casino.

Tickets will be priced at £1 each with 40p going to good causes, 10p going into a pot for community grants, 30p to the prize fund, 17p to the lottery operator, and 3p on VAT which the council can claim back and use to fund the licence and advertising.