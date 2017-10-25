Daventry District Council appoints operator to run new community lottery

An experienced lottery manager has been appointed to run a new online lotto that will benefit good causes and community groups in Daventry District.

Daventry District Council has teamed up with Gatherwell Ltd for the new Local Lotto, which is set to launch next spring.

Tickets for the Local Lotto will cost £1, with half of the ticket price going towards local good causes – compared to the 20-30 per cent typically handed out by many other lotteries, according to the district council.

There will be a weekly draw with a jackpot of £25,000 for matching the sequence of all six numbers. Players who match five numbers will win £2,500, there will be a £250 prize for matching four numbers, £25 for three and £5 for two. A range of additional prizes will also be added to drive ticket sales at certain times of the year.

Good causes and community groups that want to sign up and benefit will get their own page on the Local Lotto website, and ticket buyers can elect for 40p of the ticket price to go to their favoured group or good cause.

A further 10p from every ticket sale will supplement the council’s community grants budget so it can be distributed to local good causes.

Of the remaining 50p of each ticket sale, 30p will go into the prize fund, 17p will go to Gatherwell Ltd, and the remaining 3p is the VAT on the operator’s charge, which will be recovered by DDC and used to cover the cost of running the scheme.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “Last year we awarded more than £160,000 of grant funding to around 50 community and voluntary groups who are doing fantastic work in our district. But unfortunately there is only so much to go around and, with other sources of funding shrinking, it is inevitable that some groups miss out on occasion.

“The Local Lotto will be a great way for local groups to generate a regular income as well as giving players a chance to win prizes. Hopefully, the community will really get behind it when it launches next year.”

Based on community lotteries operating in other districts, the council estimates it could make 50,000 annual ticket sales each year, netting £25,000 for local good causes.

The council will work with Gatherwell over the coming months to create a website and branding for the lottery, as well as reach out to the community and voluntary groups who could benefit.

Community and voluntary groups wishing to find out more about how they could benefit from the Local Lotto can contact the DDC’s community development co-ordinator at communitygrants@daventrydc.gov.uk