Daventry District Council and E-ACT find provisional agreement on former UTC building

Daventry District Council and E-ACT have reached an agreement which would see the former UTC building open to under-14s, subject to approval by both parties.

The two parties released a joint statement earlier today confirming that after positive talks, a plan had been agreed which would also see all E-ACT sites in Daventry open to community access.

Currently the terms of the lease - agreed with previous occupants UTC - restrict the use of the Randolph Building primarily to 14 and 19-year-olds.

The joint statement on behalf of E-ACT and Daventry District Council following a meeting between both parties last week read: “The chief executives of E-ACT and Daventry District Council met last week and following positive discussions both parties have agreed the basis of a plan, subject to councillor and E-ACT board approval, that will provide community access to all E-ACT sites in Daventry and enable the Randolph Building to be fully utilised by E-ACT pupils of all ages without restriction - within the terms of the current lease, the space can be used primarily by 14 to 19-year-olds.

"We are working closely together to ensure that we can continue to maximise the life chances of young people in Daventry while continuing to serve the needs of our local community.”

The matter will be debated at a full council meeting by members of Daventry District Council in either November or December.

"We are delighted with any progress on an issue as fundamental to the school as this is," said Parker Academy's regional education director Andrew Mackareth.

"It is regrettable it took this long, but, we are here now."

Mr Mackereth said that parents had been contacting him throughout the day following the announcement.

A final decision may come too late for Year 7 timetables to be altered, but Mr Mackereth was hopeful that a final agreement between E-ACT and the district council could be reached before the start of next year, saying it would make a nice Christmas present for the school and its pupils.