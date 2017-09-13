Daventry district communities urged to apply for free seeds and bulbs to help stop decline of butterflies and bees

Communities across Daventry district are being reminded to submit their applications for free wildflower seed or spring bulbs to help brighten up their areas, and also help stop the decline of pollinator insects.

Daventry District Council’s is running the Budding Communities planting scheme to support pollinating insects and encourage biodiversity.

It is open to parish councils, community groups and schools, who can apply for up to 600g of wildflower seed – which is enough to cover about 300 square metres – or 200 spring bulbs.

The project aims to create new habitats in the district for pollinator insects such as butterflies, hoverflies, beetles and wild bees, which are in decline in the UK.

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “Communities across the District have enjoyed getting involved in our previous schemes, helping to create beautiful areas which flower year-on-year and are havens for butterflies and insects.

“We hope this project will add to that legacy by providing further wildflowers or perennial bulbs for a variety of groups to enjoy. We are particularly hoping that our local primary schools will get involved, helping to educate children on the importance of biodiversity.”

The scheme supports the aims of the Northamptonshire Local Nature Partnership (N-LNP), which is a driver for positive change in the county’s natural environment.

Jeff Ollerton, professor of biodiversity at the University of Northampton and a board member of the N-LNP, said: "Pollinating insects are incredibly important in our wild habitats, and for many garden and agricultural crops.

"It's vital that we support them and it's great to see local community groups getting involved in a scheme such as this. I wish them luck!"

It follows on from the successful Big Poppy Plant held in 2014 to commemorate the centenary of the start of the First World War, as well as the Big Wildflowers and Mini-Meadows projects that followed it.

Communities have until the end of September to make an application to the scheme, with planting due to take place in the autumn, and can apply here or over the phone on 01327 871100.