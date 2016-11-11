Daventry district celebrates is sports stars

Daventry’s sporting talent was recently celebrated at the annual Daventry District Sports Awards ceremony.

The event, organised by Everyone Active in partnership with Daventry District Council, was held in the Saxon Suite at Daventry Leisure Centre to recognise the achievements and dedication of the district’s sportsmen and women.

Team GB swimmer and sprint freestyler Grant Turner was on hand to present the awards.

Details of the winners were released this week by Everyone Active.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “The awards ceremony was a fantastic and thoroughly enjoyable event. It’s important we recognise the sporting talents and achievements of the people, teams and clubs in our district over the last 12 months, and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making the evening such a success.”

The award winners were:

Community Club of the Year – Daventry Tigers

Community Team of the Year – Long Buckby AFC Under 16s

Community Coach of the Year – Robert Sharp

Primary School – Brixworth Primary

Secondary School – Moulton

Get Active – Matthew Vethakkan

Young Leader Of the Year – Harry Price

Volunteer of the Year – Marc Beezley

Young Sportswoman – Jess Anderson

Young Sportsman – Joshua Adams

Disabled Sports Achiever – Kian Saville

Local Sportsman – Michael Smallwood

Local Sportswoman – Maree Jesson