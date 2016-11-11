Daventry district celebrates is sports stars

Daventry’s sporting talent was recently celebrated at the annual Daventry District Sports Awards ceremony.
The event, organised by Everyone Active in partnership with Daventry District Council, was held in the Saxon Suite at Daventry Leisure Centre to recognise the achievements and dedication of the district’s sportsmen and women.
Team GB swimmer and sprint freestyler Grant Turner was on hand to present the awards.
Details of the winners were released this week by Everyone Active.
Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “The awards ceremony was a fantastic and thoroughly enjoyable event. It’s important we recognise the sporting talents and achievements of the people, teams and clubs in our district over the last 12 months, and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making the evening such a success.”
The award winners were:
Community Club of the Year – Daventry Tigers
Community Team of the Year – Long Buckby AFC Under 16s
Community Coach of the Year – Robert Sharp
Primary School – Brixworth Primary
Secondary School – Moulton
Get Active – Matthew Vethakkan
Young Leader Of the Year – Harry Price
Volunteer of the Year – Marc Beezley
Young Sportswoman – Jess Anderson
Young Sportsman – Joshua Adams
Disabled Sports Achiever – Kian Saville
Local Sportsman – Michael Smallwood
Local Sportswoman – Maree Jesson