Daventry Cycle Club members to take on 300 mile cycle ride to Paris for charity

More than 40 members from Daventry Cycle Club will be using pedal power to raise money for a variety of local and national charities as they cycle close to 300 miles from Daventry to Paris over the course of three days.

The club will set off on July 20 and hopes to raise over £2,000 for various charities.

The same event ran in 2015 with 25 participants, and club chairman Neal Malone said it was great to see the popularity of road cycling growing in Daventry.

“We have been overwhelmed by the amount of people wanting to take part in this year’s event,” said Neal, who organised the ride.

“This year nearly half of those taking part are ladies and I'm sure this is in part thanks to women’s cycling getting more coverage and recognition, which is well deserved.

“Many of the participants are quite new to cycling, especially over such long distances. It will be a tough challenge but everyone is determined to make it to Paris and raise funds for some amazing charities.”

The main charitywhich the Daventry Cycle Club will fundraise for is Cancer Research UK, with other riders supporting causes of their choice.

The group, whose members have been training for the event since October last year, will leave Daventry Market Square and make its way to Shirrell Heath on the South Downs.

From there the riders will head to Portsmouth to take the ferry to Le Havre, then cycle to Pont-Audemer.

On Saturday they will ride to Paris, finishing on the Place de la Concorde after riding along the Champs-Élysées.

Their arrival in the French capital will coincide with the final stage of the Tour de France, which they will watch from the roadside on the Sunday.

Cyclist Vicky McDermott said: “I'm really excited to be taking part in the Daventry to Paris ride.

“Up until six months ago I had very little experience of riding a bike, now you can't get me off it.

“Daventry Cycle Club has massively helped me develop and gain confidence through their beginner and improver sessions.

“I now can't wait to get to Paris and cycle down the Champs-Élysées”

Daventry Cycling Club was set up in 2002 and caters for road cyclists of all ages, sexes and abilities.

The club runs regular beginner and improver rides, ladies only rides and social club runs. Find out more on their website.