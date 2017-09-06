Daventry Country Park vying for national award

Daventry Country Park is in the running for a national prize after once again claiming a Green Flag Award earlier this summer.

The park has since been entered into the 2017 People's Choice Awards which is an opportunity for the public and those that use the park to vote for their favourite green space.

Voting is open and will run until September 30, with the top ten winning sites announced on October 11.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “We are extremely proud of the park’s Green Flag status, a prestigious accolade which recognises its excellent facilities, community involvement, sustainability, conservation and heritage

“I would ask anyone who enjoys visiting the park to spend a moment voting for it in these national awards, so that we can demonstrate to the nation what a great, popular country park we have here in Daventry, so don’t delay - vote today.”

People can vote for Daventry Country Park by visiting www.daventrydc.gov.uk/countrypark and following the link or on Facebook.