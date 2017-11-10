Daventry Country Park set to bloom next spring thanks to Rotary project

Swathes of purple will greet visitors to Daventry Country Park in the spring thanks to a partnership with Danetre Rotary Club.

Rotary Club volunteers joined Daventry District Council staff and the council chairman Cllr David James on Friday to plant 2,500 crocus bulbs, also known as corms, at the park’s Sensory Garden and outside its Visitor Centre.

The flowers should bloom in late February/early March, creating a sea of purple which will come back year after year.

“We are very pleased to work with the Rotary Club on this project," said Cllr David James.

"Not only will it provide a welcome spectacle for visitors to the Country Park come the spring, but it will also help to raise awareness of the work being carried out by Rotary and its members across the world in an effort to eradicate polio. I would like to thank all of the volunteers and staff who worked so hard on this project.”

The purple crocus is a symbol of Rotary’s worldwide ‘Purple4Polio’ campaign to eradicate polio, with its colour representing the purple dye used to mark the finger of a child to indicate they have received their life saving oral polio vaccine.

President of Danetre Rotary Club, Nick Blunt, said: “A total of 15,000 Purple4Polio crocuses will now be flowering every spring in and around the Daventry area.

"Although polio has not been seen in Great Britain and Ireland for many years, it is vital that we continue our efforts to eliminate the disease worldwide in order that it can never return. Rotary clubs in Great Britain and Ireland have so far donated over £20 million to End Polio Now.”

Danetre Rotary Club is working with the Gee Tee bulb company, who provided the Crocus Ruby Giant corms for planting.

Some of the bulbs were donated to the ‘Haunted Heads’ pot planting activity which took place at the Visitor Centre during the October half term.

Danetre Rotary Club has now planted thousands of bulbs at locations across Daventry District, including at the Mercure Hotel, where the club holds its weekly meetings, the Twinning Area on London Road, and villages including Welton, Whilton, Woodford Halse and Braunston.