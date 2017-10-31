Daventry Country Park nominated for national award

Daventry Country Park has been nominated for the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park award.

The Green Flag award-winning park was one of 360 nominated for the award, which is decided by a public vote.

People can vote for Daventry Country Park by visiting Fileds in Trust UK's website before the November 3 deadline.

Across the UK nominations include large nature reserves and small community gardens, sports fields and playgrounds, each one a green space valued by the local community.

Parks with the most votes will be shortlisted and invited to attend the prestigious Fields in Trust Awards at Lord’s Cricket Ground in November, where the UK's Best Park will be named.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “We are very pleased to be nominated for this award and I sincerely ask who enjoys visiting the park to spend a moment voting for it, so that we can demonstrate what a great country park we have here in Daventry.”

Fields in Trust is a national charity that operates throughout the UK to safeguard recreational spaces and campaign for better statutory protection for all kinds of outdoor sites.

Fields in Trust chief executive, Helen Griffiths, said: "Despite their clear health benefits, parks and green spaces are facing an uncertain future - across the UK outdoor spaces are under threat. The UK’s Best Park Award celebrates the parks and green spaces which are so vital to the communities that use them.

“Recognising the UK's Best Park is a way of revaluing our green spaces; not viewing them just as a drain on resources for maintenance and upkeep - but seeing what benefits they bring; access to good quality recreational space can contribute to the physical and mental health of their local population and provide places for people to get together for community events."