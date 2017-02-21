Daventry Country Park car park extension complete

More people can enjoy visiting the award-winning Daventry Country Park after work to extend its car park was completed.

The extension has added an additional 30 parking bays and will be open during busy periods to meet the extra demand for spaces.

It was built using a process to protect the roots of nearby trees from damage. New trees and shrubs will also be planted around the edge of the extension to replace vegetation that had to be cleared to allow for construction.

The Country Park is in line for further improvement this year, with plans to enhance the visitor centre as well as install new platforms at the wildlife ponds.

Cllr Amy Howard, who is standing in for Councillor Alan Hills, the community culture and leisure portfolio holder, said: “People of all ages love Daventry Country Park so it can get extremely busy, especially during the school holidays, when it is very popular with families.

“The park is accessible by foot or on bike, but for people with small children or for those travelling further afield, the car is sometimes the only option. We hope the extra spaces will provide even more people with an opportunity to enjoy this fabulous park during peak times.

“The park has won the prestigious Green Flag Award 16 times in the last 17 years but we are always looking to make improvements and I think this extension, along with the additional work planned this year, will make great new additions.”