Daventry council urges public to report benefit fraud to help protect public funds

People in Daventry District are being encouraged to find out more on how they can help blow the whistle on fraudsters.

Last year the council identified 25 cases of fraud relating to council tax discounts and detected £83,592 of payments that were either made fraudulently, or in error due to residents failing to declare a change in their circumstances.

Residents are urged to contact the council if they know or suspect someone carrying out fraud. They can do this in the following ways:

– Report housing benefit fraud by calling the national hotline on 0800 3280512

– Report council tax fraud and all other types of fraud to DDC by emailing fraud@daventrydc.gov.uk or by calling a confidential anti-fraud hotline 0800 7316202.

DDC’s chief executive Ian Vincent said: “Protecting the public purse is of paramount importance to the council and we take the issue of fraud extremely seriously.

“We are committed to finding and bringing cheats to justice and members of the public can play an important role in helping us do this, by reporting any suspicious activity that could be fraudulent.”