Daventry council chairman’s donation to help farming charity

A year of fundraising activities by the former chairman of Daventry District Council has raised more than £3,000 for a farming charity.

Councillor Alan Chantler presented a cheque to the Farming Community Network after raising the money during his role as chairman of the council during 2016-17.

The money was raised through donations and various events during Councillor Chantler’s year in office, including bake sales and a concert.

Farming Community Network has more than 400 trained volunteers from within the farming and rural communities, running a national helpline operating every day of the year between 7am and 11pm as well as organising an email helpline service and undertaking visits to those in need of support. Around 6,000 people receive help from the charity each year.

Councillor Chantler, who has been actively involved in Farming Community Network for many years, presented a cheque for £3,151.45 to the charity’s fundraising & supporter relationship manager Vicki Beers.

Vicki said: “Farming Community Network relies solely on donations and grants in order to continue providing vital support to the farming community.

"The helpline alone costs approximately £20 an hour to run. The money raised by Alan will go a long way to ensuring that farmers and farming families continue to get access to practical and pastoral support from our volunteers across the country.

"We are so grateful to Alan for his support, both as a volunteer and as a fundraiser.”

Councillor Chantler said: “Throughout my year as chairman I have been able to spread knowledge and understanding of the severe problems faced by many in the farming community today and of the vital work done by the Farming Community Network.

“As a volunteer with Farming Community NetworkI have direct experience of these problems and have been able to direct people to the necessary help and support which the charity can offer. It is a pleasure to be able to raise some necessary funds to support and enable the important work of Farming Community Network.”