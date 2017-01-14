Daventry community groups urged to apply for funding

Community groups in the town are being encouraged to apply for grants.

Daventry Town Council says it would like to help voluntary organisations within Daventry turn their ideas into reality with the aid of a community grant.

The town council is particularly keen to encourage applications from Daventry organisations wanting to deliver projects for the youth and younger children of the town.

To find out more call the toen council on 01327 301246 within normal office hours, or go to www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/community-grants.