Daventry college takes on business advisor to help students work closely with businesses

A college in Daventry says it is the first in the area to have an enterprise advisor to bring students and employers closer together.

Northampton College has launched a ‘matchmaking’ service – aimed at pairing job-hunting students with potential employers.

As part of the new scheme, students at the college’s new-look Daventry campus will have the opportunity to work closely with local businesses and showcase their abilities to managers looking to recruit the workforce of the future.

The ‘Enterprise Adviser’ role has been funded by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) and will see Craig Bartlett, a businessman who has held senior positions across industries including travel and hospitality, finance, manufacturing and IT in a 20-year career, working to help bring the business and education communities in Daventry closer together.

He said: “I was fortunate enough to have a strong education but throughout my time at school and university, I never really had any visibility into what different jobs in different industries actually meant for me. I just knew I would end up getting a job!

“Consequently, I never had a particular career in mind, and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. If I am honest, I was also completely unprepared for the world of work and the responsibilities that it brings.

“I have been very lucky, but I now hope to able to bring my professional contacts and personal experience together in order to help our young adults get greater visibility of what opportunities are available to them, to perhaps help give them some direction if that is what they want, and to help businesses in Daventry to benefit from an educated, motivated and available local workforce.”

James Whybrow, assistant principal at Northampton College, said: “Craig has a strong track record of business growth, innovation and in building high performing and motivated teams.

“We are delighted to be working with him to give our students the best possible chance of finding high quality jobs in their local area, helping to grow the Daventry economy and build long-lasting relationships with local employers.”

Businesses will have the opportunity to meet both students and the enterprise adviser at the official launch of Daventry Campus in Badby Road West from 1pm on Tuesday, February 7.

Employers have been invited to the ceremony to pledge their support and help prepare young people for the world of work so they are better placed to meet future skills needs.

The college is looking to build strong partnerships with businesses who can offer work experience placements, site visits, workshops, presentations and help with designing the content of courses to be run as part of the Digital Academy.

Businesses interested in attending the official opening more information about the opening can register online or call 01604 734353.