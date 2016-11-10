Daventry church runs project to highlight activities for children

A Daventry church is leading the way with a trial project to get more children to come along to their activities.

Daventry Methodist Church was picked to run trial scheme the Grace Project, which aims to get more people aware of the children’s activities on offer, be they secular community events or Christian ones.

To support the project the church has received grants and there are four volunteers who have come from across the world to help.

The volunteers, Sara from Germany, Caroline from the USA, Lena from the Ukraine, and team leader Rachel from Derby, will be based at the church until July next year, helping run events at the church, and also going out into the community and schools to put on shows or activities.

This week is Children’s Week and the volunteers have been busy putting on free events at the church, near the leisure centre in Golding Close.

So far this week they have run sessions with a magician, and an animal encounters event.

Today (Thursday)there is a circus skills workshop from 5pm to 6pm for primary-aged children, followed by a Girls’ Brigade taster session which is also a circus skills workshop.

On Friday there is a balloon modelling workshop with a superheroes theme from 4.30pm to 5.30pm for ages eight to 18, followed by a magic show for primary children from 6pm to 7pm.

And on Saturday there are two Kidz Klubs with Christian content from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 3pm. Children coming to both can bring a packed lunch and will be supervised.

Rachel said: “It is a one-year Grace Project organised by Grace for the Next Generation. I have been running Grace for the past 10 years. During that time, I have seen many churches offering excellent children’s programmes with sadly few children participating. Such a shame more children can’t benefit, especially as the activities are free!

“Daventry Methodist Church was chosen to host this trial project and has received grants to do so because of the quality of children’s services already offered.

“The volunteers are offering a year of their lives before and after university courses to help others. They all love working with children and their families. It is a wonderful opportunity for international dialogue for children in Daventry. We hope they will enjoy our drama and puppet shows themed on values the schools promote. By the end of the year, we hope local children will benefit from both secular and Christian activities offered by all the churches in Daventry.

“Daventry Methodist Church has excellent facilities as a community centre and the different rooms are available for hire. It is possible for the whole community to benefit from the services offered there, not just Christians.”