Daventry church hosts its inaugural ordination

A church in Daventry hosted its first priesthood ordination last week.

The reverend Michael Bates was ordained to the priesthood in the Church of Our Lady of Charity and Saint Augustine by the right reverend Peter Doyle, the bishop of Northampton.

Michael, who hails originally from South Africa, came to Daventry in 2006. He worked at Staverton Park Hotel, Wheatsheaf Court Nursing Home and Badby Park.

During that time he became interested in the Catholic faith and became a Catholic in 2008.

He then felt called to the priesthood and pursued studies at the Royal English College in Valladolid and at St Mary’s Seminary at Oscott.

He was ordained a deacon in July 2016 and is now serving at the Cathedral in Northampton.

The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Lynne Taylor, was present at what was a special occasion for the town's Catholic community.

Reverend Bates' first mass followed on the Sunday which provided an opportunity for the church's congregation to come together and celebrate.

Reflecting on the Sunday's events Parish priest Seán Healy said: "It went very well. It was a lovely kind of celebration of our community which, over the years, has become more multicultural."