Daventry children invited to get creative for coach competition

An artist is encouraging children to get colourful and creative in a landmark drawing competition that will see the winning design on the side of a coach.

Paul Parkin launched the Colour the Coach competition in Daventry on behalf of National Express.

The contest is aimed at kids aged 5-15 who are asked to draw their favourite local landmark and the winning design - as chosen by Paul - will be turned into a special one off livery to go on the side of a National Express coach. The winner will also get a £50 cheque as prize money.

To kick start the competition Paul, who is judging entries from the Midlands for the third year running, drew one of his favourite Midlands landmarks – the impressive Frank Whittle arches.

Paul, whose trademark portraits made with a special coffee paint can be seen on display in his gallery is a passionate believer in getting kids to show off their artistic talents.

He said: “I’m calling on all kids in Daventry aged 5-15 to enter the Colour the Coach competition.”

Entrants have until July 28 to submit their creations.

Entries to the competition must be landscape designs on A4 paper with: name, address, age, phone number and email address, written on the back.

They should be sent to National Express Coach Art Competition, National Express House, Mill Lane, Birmingham, B5 6DD