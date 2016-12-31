Daventry charity shop asks for unwanted Christmas presents

A charity shop in Daventry is asking for people’s unwanted Christmas gifts, and duplicated items.

After the Christmas celebrations, it’s a conundrum every year about what to do with any unwanted festive gifts or duplicated items. Most of us will have been lucky enough to receive presents we love, however there is always that one gift; the jumper that didn’t fit, the best selling book you already had or the old juicer which can now be replaced with a shiny new model.

Rather than throwing them out or leaving them to gather dust at the back of the wardrobe, Age UK is urging people to have a clear out and donate any unwanted gifts to their local Age UK shop and see in the New Year clutter free.

The Age UK Daventry shop in Bowen Square is appealing for donations of both new and second hand items, all of which are then sold on helping to raise funds for the charity’s work supporting older people.

Oliver White, shop manager at the Age UK shop in Daventry said: “It can be difficult knowing what do to with gifts that will never be used, however by donating unwanted Christmas presents or old items to our shop people will be helping a great cause.

“Not only could they be another person’s treasure, your donations will also help us brighten up 2017 for an older person and that’s why we are urging everyone in the area to have a clear out and get rid of any items they don’t fancy holding onto – they will really help us kick off the New Year and raise vital funds.”