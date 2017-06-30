Daventry charity makes generous donation to town’s special needs school

A Daventry charity has made its biggest single donation as it handed over a cheque of £10,000 to the town’s first special needs school this week.

Ian Spencer, one of the four trustees of the Pete Spencer Helping Hands Memorial Fund, was at Daventry Hill School where fellow trustee Claire Lister presented headteacher Charlotte Whysall with the charity’s generous donation. Ian, son of Pete Spencer who sadly died while on a trip to Euro Disney which he had organised for seriously ill and disabled children through the fund, has been determined to continue his father’s work to help local children. “We were very happy to donate the sum of £10,000 to the Daventry Hill School,” said Ian. “As always a very big thank you to everyone that has supported us in the past, today, and in the future. “Our wish is to continue dad’s work.” The Helping Hands Fund was established in 1980 and operates within a 12 mile radius of Daventry. The fund offers support to children with serious illnesses and disabilities, providing specialist equipment, and organised activities. For more information on the Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands Memorial Fund charity, visit their website. Daventry Hill School is a co-educational all-through school for pupils aged four to 18 with special educational needs in Daventry. The school, on Ashby Road, will grow each year until full in 2019 with a total of 175 children.