Daventry charity event offers free prostate cancer tests to men aged 40 and over

Free prostate cancer screening tests for all men aged 40 and over will be available at a charity event hosted at Daventry Rugby Club next month.

Drop-in sessions on Saturday, September 9, will run from 10.30am - 1pm as part of an awareness-raising event in partnership with the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust and psatests.org.uk.

The event is organised by Daventry's Steve Jacobs, who is himself tackling prostate cancer.

Steve said the event was about getting people involved and talking openly about the illness because he has seen the significant effect a simple conversation can have on those diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He wants to encourage everyone to come along, including any family members of those affected by the illness, because it is not only the person diagnosed who is fighting against cancer.

There will be an opportunity to win a signed Ben Cohen rugby ball.

The simple blood test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in a person's blood.

These tests can be crucial in saving a man's life as in some cases, like Steve's, there are no obvious symptoms.

PSA is a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate, a small gland that sits below a man's bladder.

The PSA test can detect high levels of PSA that may indicate the presence of prostate cancer.

However, many other conditions, such as an enlarged or inflamed prostate, can also increase PSA levels. Therefore, determining what a high PSA score means can be complicated.