Daventry candidate quizzed during school visit

Chris Heaton-Harris paid a visit to one of Daventry’s schools last week where pupils got the chance to quiz him on his life as a politician.

The Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village, which was recently classed as ‘good’ after an Ofsted inspection, was the venue for the Conservative candidate’s visit on Friday, April 28.

The primary school council representatives listen on.

After posing for photos Mr Heaton-Harris sat down with representatives from the primary school council, Ellie-Marie Bracken, Paige Walters, Brooke Marks and Marks Asaks, all of whom were eager to find out more about what being an MP entails.

The children asked several questions ranging from what Mr Heaton-Harris’ life and daily routine were like and how Parliament works, to whether he drove a limo and lived in a mansion.

Mr Heaton-Harris offered the nine and 10-year-olds advice on public speaking, a skill the children had demonstrated when campaigning for election to the school’s council, and he retold the story of his maiden speech to the House of Commons.

Next he met the senior school’s head girl and head boy, Kara Terry and Eshaveer Panesar, along with other students from Years 10 and 11 to answer some more questions.

The topics included changes in education policy which had affected the students, the impact of HS2 on Daventry, whether Theresa May was the right person to lead Britain through Brexit, and whether wind turbines were the best solution to stop climate change.

DSLV’s principal Simon Cotton and vice-principal Adam Crawte then joined Mr Heaton-Harris for lunch.

The trio discussed the improvements made at the academy in recent months which led to the school’s positive Ofsted rating.

Mr Heaton-Harris is currently campaigning to regain his Daventry seat ahead of next month’s General Election.