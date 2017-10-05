Daventry businesses set to benefit from new tourism forum

Venues and businesses across Daventry District are encouraged to come along to a new forum aimed at supporting the area’s tourism industry.

The Daventry District Tourism Forum brings together a range of businesses and organisations, including attractions and accommodation, hospitality and entertainment venues and retailers, so they can share their knowledge, skills and joint working opportunities to help increase the number of visitors to the area.

The next meeting of the forum will be hosted by the Granary Country Hotel at Fawsley (NN11 3BU) on Wednesday, October 11 from 10.30am.

All businesses are welcome to attend the free event, which is expected to run until midday.

Councillor Colin Poole, economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder for Daventry District Council, which is coordinatingg the meetings, said: “From great days out and historic attractions to some of the UK’s finest stately homes, Daventry District has so much to offer visitors.

"Tourism is a multi-million-pound industry that our District has an ideal opportunity to tap into if we all work in partnership.

“The forum is a great way of meeting like-minded people and finding out how we can join together to offer our visitors more and encourage further investment.

“We would love to see as many local venues and businesses as possible come along to find out more about how they can get involved.”

An inaugural meeting of the forum took place in March this year, with representatives from venues including Kelmarsh, Fawsley, Sedgebrook, Brampton Grange and Hothorpe, Daventry Museum, the Made in Northamptonshire initiative, as well as parish councils including Stowe IX Churches, Moulton and Daventry Town Council.

The group is keen to encourage more businesses and organisations along to the meetings, which also link into the Love Daventry campaign, aimed at promoting Daventry District’s many local attractions and businesses to bring new visitors, shoppers and investment into the area.

Local companies and communities are encouraged to get involved by sharing their news, events and promotions including special offers with the Love Daventry campaign on Twitter and Facebook, and on the website.

To attend the forum or find out more, contact Claire Cowland at ccowland@daventrydc.gov.uk or call 01327 302444.