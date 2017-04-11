Daventry businesses lend support to charity town takeover

Shops and businesses across Daventry are lending their support for the town takeover being planned by the local Macmillan Cancer Support group for Saturday, May 6.

Volunteers from the group have been visiting stores and businesses around the town in the past few days and report huge enthusiasm for the plan to “paint Daventry green” for the day.

There will be a series of fund raising events in and around the town from 10am through to 10pm on the day and organisers want to involve as many local businesses and shops as possible.

“The response that we have had so far from the shops, businesses and people of Daventry has been fantastic,” said Ellen Finn, regional organiser for Macmillan.

“It’s shaping up to be a great fun day for the whole community to raise much needed funds to support people and their families affected by cancer.

“We can help shops and businesses that want to get involved with things like balloons, posters and bunting. The idea of the takeover day is to get the whole town involved in fund raising for Macmillan.”

Shops which have already committed to support the event include Boots, iCon Café, Orange Blossom, Gillings the Butchers, Academy No 1, Quinns Footwear and retailers in Sheaf Street.

Already planned for the day are charity matches at both Daventry Football Club and Daventry Rugby Club, yoga classes from YogaSenses, plus a live music event at Chasers.

There will also be an afternoon dance performance and tester session with local dance centre of excellence, Academy No 1.

Meanwhile tickets for the climax of the day, the evening’s big band concert by Eric Darlington and the John Cleveland Band at the iCon, are still available.

Remaining tickets are £10 each and can be bought from the iCon Cafe, Orange Blossom or online at www.johnclevelanddav.eventbrite.com.