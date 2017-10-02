Daventry businesses benefit from rates relief award

Nearly 140 businesses in Daventry District, including 43 pubs, have been awarded rates discounts totalling over £147,000 this year under new government-funded relief schemes.

The move follows the Chancellor's Spring Budget announcement of three new schemes to help reduce the impact of business rate increases.

Daventry District Council (DDC) has contacted all eligible businesses district-wide informing them of discounts they will receive in the current 2017/18 financial year under the new proposals.

Under the 2017/18 Local Discretionary Relief scheme, 99 local businesses are receiving discounts, valued at more than £93,000 in total. The relief has been awarded to businesses whose properties have a rateable value of under £200,000 with a rates increase of more than 12.5% since the revaluation.

The council also set its own extra criteria so that eligible businesses could not be multi-national companies, empty properties or businesses already receiving other types of rates relief.

A total of 43 pubs in Daventry District are also automatically eligible for a discount of up to £1,000 on their business rates for 2017/18 under the Public House Relief Scheme. The scheme was announced by the Government in spring this year for public houses with a rateable value below £100,000.

Nine small businesses in the district will share £16,000 of rates relief this year under the government-funded Supporting Small Businesses scheme. This helps small businesses which, as a result of the revaluation, lost some or all of their small business rate relief or rural rate relief and as a result are facing an increase in their bill of over £600 a year.

Councillor John Shephard, resources portfolio holder at Daventry District Council said: “This year’s rates revaluation has had a real impact nationwide, including businesses in our district, so it’s important that we ensure they benefit from these new government-funded relief schemes.

“We’ve taken a proactive approach to the issue by identifying which businesses in our area are eligible for these new rates relief schemes in 2017/18 and automatically awarding discounts for this year, rather than inviting them to apply for them.

“In addition to these three relief schemes, there are a number of others available to ease the impact of business rates bills, including support for charities and non-profit organisations and companies in rural areas, so I would encourage businesses who think they may be eligible, to contact us and find out more.”

For more information on business rates and the relief schemes available in the district, visit the daventrydc.gov.uk/businessrates or call 01327 871100.