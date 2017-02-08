Daventry brothers jailed for running cannabis factories

Two brothers who ran cannabis factories in Daventry between 2011 and 2014 have been sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.

Paul Heath, 34, of The Medway, Daventry, was sentenced to eight years.

Gavin Heath, 29, of The Stour, Daventry, was sentenced to four years.

He was given a lesser sentence as a result of not having any previous convictions.

Following an 11-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, they were convicted of conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Four other defendants who had been charged in the same case were found not guilty.

On June 12, 2014, police attended Burnt Thorns, Kilsby, where they discovered a well-established and professional setup with a complete separate section within the unit being built for the purpose of cultivating cannabis plants.

On July 23, 2014, a cannabis factory was discovered in Spinney Hill, Braunston, after an anonymous call was made stating that people were removing cannabis from the premises.

One room and the loft were full of growing cannabis plants with a professional setup similar to Burnt Thorns.

There were black bin liners found in a room on the ground floor which had stalks of cannabis plants that had already been harvested.

Additionally, the duo were charged with running a cannabis factory which was discovered in the loft of St James Social Club in Daventry in 2011.

Three other properties were also linked to the enterprise and the pair were involved in the purchase of more than £100,000 worth of production equipment.

Forensic analysis of the plants found at the two properties in 2014 indicated a combined wholesale annual production of £272,000 of cannabis.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing is set to take place on May 12.

Detective Robin Peasland, from the Organised Crime and Drugs Team, said: “I am satisfied with the sentences handed down and hope these will serve as a deterrent to others involved in such criminality.

“We will continue to pursue the offenders under the Proceeds of Crime Act to ensure that any funds or assets they have accumulated through their criminal enterprise can be confiscated.”