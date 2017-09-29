Daventry-based charity nominated for national award

A charity whose warehouse is based in Daventry has been nominated for a national award for its use of technology which has helped them sell donated goods on Amazon.

The Air Ambulance Service is in the running for a prize in the 2017 Charity Awards, the winners of which will be announced at a gala dinner in London on October 4.

The charity, which operates the national Children’s Air Ambulance and the air ambulance services for Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, uses e-commerce software to maximise the value of items they sell on Amazon.

Since going live in July 2016, £156k of books, DVDs, CDs, videos and toys have been sold to 25,000 customers in Europe and the UK.

As well as the income, this has generated more volunteering opportunities at the charity, created paid roles, produces data capture for analysis and plays a big part in keeping lifesaving helicopters operational.

Using the software, staff and volunteers in the charity’s 50 shops can scan donated goods with a barcode or ISBN number to find out what they are worth. Items over a minimum amount are then sent to a central warehouse to be sold on Amazon.

“Each mission we fly costs £1,700 and as we receive no government funding and rely on public donations to remain operational it is vital that we raise as much as we can from donated items. Using the software ensures that we achieve the maximum value and reduces the margin of error in pricing,” says Izak Pover, online trading manager for the charity.