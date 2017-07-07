Daventry Arts Festival dazzled the crowds

Daventry Arts Festival was back for 2017 and this year was bigger and better than ever.

More than 50 events, competitions and exhibitions took place in the town as part of the two week festival.

The festival kicked off with the Daventry Weekender, a two-day music extravaganza which took place in five venues across Daventry; Early Doors, Community Stage, The Sheaf Street Health Store, Saracens Head and The Dun Cow. Local artist Michael Piper added some colour to Foundry Walk with his incredible 3D street art, and Daventry’s most famous dog Biff the Boxer from the John Lewis advert, met his adoring fans throughout the day.

The second weekend was crowned by the Daventry Showcase with performances from the Khameleon Kompany and DSLV Drama, alongside art from the Middlemore Art Project and First for Wellbeing’s Daventry Family Tree.

Daventry Players also took to the community stage in Sheaf Street, to perform a preview of their new show Once Upon a Dream, while throughout the town art demonstrations by Michael Piper and workshops in poetry by Maggie Evans, and singing from the JuditSingers were hosted.

The U3A hosted an open photography meeting to display their recent works and talk to people about their regular meetings. A guided walk, led by local resident and councillor Mike Arnold, provided an insightful view into Daventry Towns rich history and delved into some of the fascinating facts about Daventry.