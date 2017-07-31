Daventry Area Community Transport staff rise to Three Peaks fundraising challenge

Have your say

A pair of fundraisers are swapping four wheels for two feet as they scale their way to the top of mainland Britain’s highest mountains.

Rob Kinning, chief executive of Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT) and Martyn Wood, transport booking officer are taking on the daunting Three Peaks Challenge.

Recently awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service - the MBE for voluntary groups- in honour of all their volunteers, DACT are hoping to kit-out the team in shirts carrying the Queen’s Award logo to celebrate their achievement.

The charity is raising funds to pay for the 340 shirts for the 170 volunteers who will be given two shirts but paid for separate to their ‘normal’ income.

The 63-year-old Rob and Martyn, 37, will hiking up the three peaks; 1,345m Ben Nevis in Scotland, England’s Scafell Pike - 978m – and 1,085m Snowdon in Wales, - and the driving in between aiming to complete the feat in a 24-hour period,

The fundraisers said: “None of DACT’s services are possible without our incredible volunteers.

“Last year they completed 59,719 hours in total between them.”

“We are hoping to achieve our target of £5,000 through sponsorship and donations.”

The pair will tackle the summits over the weekend of August 5/6 - Donate at//mydonate.bt.com/events/dactnational3peaks2017/444815#.WW4QYnPBYlc.facebook