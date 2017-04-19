Daventry Amazon workers make donation to Northampton charity

A team from the Daventry Amazon fulflment centre gave a local charity a boost when it made a donation to the cause.

Baby Basics Northampton, a charity that helps new mothers who face financial and practical difficulties after giving birth to their child, received £1,000 from the Daventry workers.

Amazon Daventry donation to charity Baby Basics (credit: Tim George)

The money will be used to help provide baskets of supplies including clothing, toiletries and essential baby equipment like matresses.

Since the charity launched in 2013, it has helped mothers in Northamptonshire with more than 600 baskets.

Angie Kennedy from Baby Basics in Northampton said: “Bringing a baby into the world is a fantastic experience for many mums, but for some the financial burden can be too much.

“That’s where we are able to help and this donation from Amazon will make a big difference to lots of new mums and their babies.

“On behalf of everyone at Baby Basics I’d like to thank David and his team at Amazon for their support.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

After visiting the charity, Amazon Daventry’s site lead David Tindal, said: “Baby Basics is a lifeline for some of the new mums in our community and we’re happy to help them continue their great work with this donation.

“At Amazon in Daventry, we’re keen to support important organisations in our community like Baby Basics and when we heard we might be able to lend a helping hand, we jumped at the chance.”