Daventry all set to ‘go green’ for cancer charity day

Daventry is ready to ‘go green’ this Saturday as the Macmillan Cancer Support group takes over the town for the day.

There is a full day of events for all the family planned, from face painting to dance and yoga classes to live music and sport.

Shops in Daventry town centre will be decorating their stores and collecting for the charity while volunteer collectors will be out and about on the streets.

There will also be a Macmillan awareness stand outside the DACT shop near the bus station where people will be able to get more information about cancer support if they need it.

Macmillan regional fundraising manager Ellen Finn said she is delighted and amazed by the response from the town which, she hopes, will create a real community spirit.

The day kicks off with a YogaSenses class at the Band Hall from 9am, one of a series of themed classes being run all week.

For families with ‘green fingers’ Daventry Town Council is joining in the fun with a Family Planting Day at Daneholme Allotments, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Also suitable for younger members of the family is the face painting which will be taking place at the top of Sheaf Street (by the Post Office) from 10.30am. Macmillan mascot Muggy is expected to drop in for a visit.

While in Sheaf Street, why not visit one of the many local businesses supporting the event, such as Classic Cutz which will be offering a glitter tattoo stall and green-themed hair styles in aid of the charity – or enjoy a green-themed beer at Early Doors on Prince William Walk.

Shops across the town will be running special offers and The Salon in Denny Crescent, Headlands is donating takings from all hair and nail sessions booked on the day.

In the afternoon, UCL Division One champions Daventry Town will be playing a special Macmillan Cup match with a barbecue and a sponsored back wax – kick off is at 2pm.

Then there’s live music at local bar Chasers in New Street. The music will start with an outside bar from 3pm, then vocalist Aday is live from 7pm to 9pm.

Local dance centre of excellence Academy No1 is staging an afternoon dance performance and taster session at the Daventry Community Centre in Ashby Road from 2pm to 4pm. Tickets will be available on the door.

Finally the highlight of the day will be the evening’s fun-filled big band concert by Eric Darlington and the John Cleveland Band at the iCon, sponsored by local specialist driver recruitment firm, Driver Require.

Expect swing sounds from some of the musical greats including James Last, ABBA, Glenn Miller and other stage and screen classics.

Refreshments will be available from the iCon Café from 6pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available on the door.

You can text donate during the day by texting ‘MACD52 £(amount)’ to 70070 and a round-up of the main events on the Macmillan takeover day can be found on the dedicated Facebook events page.