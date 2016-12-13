Daryl’s picture perfect!

A care home resident who won first prize in a competition has had his winning picture presented to him by Daventry Mayor Glenda Simmonds.

Daryl Hayes, of Badby Park, was awarded first prize for his photograph of a silhouette set against a backdrop of a fireowrk display.

The annual Autumn and Fireworks‘ themed annual competition was for residents, staff and families.

Cllr Simmonds presented Daryl with his winning photo displayed on a canvas print, ready to be hung on the wall.

The mayor said she was delighted to be asked to present the prizes and congratulated the budding photographers on their achievement:

She said: “Well done to Daryl and to all the runners up. There are some fantastic photographs here that really capture the spirit of autumn – they are going to look beautiful up on the wall.”

Runners up were Vitor, Prentice, with scenes of people playing in the autumnal leaves and Dionne who captured the brilliant colours of a fireworks display.

Lucinda Pollard, home manager at Badby Park, said the response to the competition had been very positive and thanked everyone for taking part.

She said: “We had lots of entries and it was really tough to choose as the standard was so high. It seems there are a lot of talented photographers at Badby Park so thank you to everyone who submitted an entry.

“Huge congratulations to Daryl, Vitor, Prentice, and Dionne, they are all winners.”

Badby Park neurological centre provides rehabilitation, long term care, respite and palliative care for people with neurological illnesses, acquired brain injuries and spinal injuries.

Earlier this year the centre received a glowing report from the Care Quality Commission and was rated “Good” following an unannounced inspection.