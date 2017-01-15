Dangerous road near Daventry earmarked for Government cash was forced to shut after major crash

Severe delays were felt after a main road on the outskirts of Daventry had to be closed when a car and a lorry collided.

The A361 Drayton Way was shut northbound at the Ashby Road junction, due to a collision at around 10am.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene shortly afterwards. Fire crews from Daventry, Mereway and Rugby were mobilised to the crash, near Ashby St Ledgers.

Road user Gary Dowler tweeted that a lorry was left blocking the road after the incident, which led to the road being closed for around four hours.

The news comes a day after the Government announced it would be giving Northamptonshire County Council funding to make the A361 safer, due to a high number of collisions on the stretch. As a result it is a designated a "red route."

The council is set to negotiate the exact amount of funding the road will receive.